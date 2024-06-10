Queensland Country Life
Tributes for pioneer western Queensland Santa Gertrudis breeder

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 10 2024 - 7:00pm
Blackall Santa Gertrudis breeder Terry Russell. Picture: Supplied
A pioneer of the Santa Gertrudis breed in western Queensland, Terry Russell passed away peacefully at his property east of Blackall on Saturday.

