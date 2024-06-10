Queensland Country Life
Quality irrigation backed by a 1570 megalitre water licence | Video

Mark Phelps
June 10 2024 - 3:00pm
The Meadows and JK Aggregation is an outstanding 599 hectare (1479 acre) Western Downs farming operation backed by a 1570 megalitre water allocation, including 986ML of water in storage.

