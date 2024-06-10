Case IH unveils latest model of Puma tractor at Elders FarmFest 2024

A tractor that rounds out Case IH's Puma range was unveiled for the first time in Australia at Elders FarmFest 2024.
While the Puma range has been well-known and highly regarded for years, the new Tier 3 configuration offers something different to the others on the market.
Case IH product training and optimisation specialist for medium tractors Damian Wirth said the new model was perfect for farmers looking for a good, no-frills, all-rounder tractor.
"We've gone back to something for that farmer who wants that basic, easy, no-fuss tractor," he said.
The diesel exhaust fluid AdBlue has been removed from the new model.
"As much as AdBlue has a great environmental benefit, we still meet the emission standards taking it off the system," Mr Wirth said.
Mr Wirth said the new Puma model came in three different levels.
The base level tractor features powershift, mechanical remote classic cab, but also 15 per cent better torque and 23pc more power than the previous Tier 3 Puma in the range.
The next level up has electric remotes in a full powershift, while the top level is a CVT with electric remotes, which can be optioned from the factory GPS-ready.
Mr Wirth said the new range ensured Case IH had an option to suit every farmer.
The tractors come in three rated horsepower ranges - 185, 200 and 220. Loaders can also be fitted to the tractors.
"If someone wants it we can option the tractor with an after-market GPS kit as well, so there is the opportunity to scale up," he said.
