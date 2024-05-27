Queensland Country Life
Quality weaners sell well at Beaudesert

May 27 2024 - 3:30pm
Bunjurgen Droughtmasters sold Droughtmaster steers for $1240. Picture supplied
Bunjurgen Droughtmasters sold Droughtmaster steers for $1240. Picture supplied

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a firm market for quality lines of weaner steers and heifers at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.

