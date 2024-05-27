Quality weaners sell well at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a firm market for quality lines of weaner steers and heifers at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
They said lines of feeder and restocker steers sold to a slightly easier market with lesser quality types also easing from last fortnight's market.
Sivyer Pastoral Co, Lockrose, sold Santa steers two years for $1360. Droughtmaster steers two years account Lamington Dairies, Darlington, sold for $1350. Paul and Carroll Bambling, Natural Bridge, sold Droughtmaster steers 20 months for $1310.
Droughtmaster steers 20 months account Bunjurgen Droughtmasters, Bunjurgen, sold for $1240. Ray and Diane Bruxner, Beaudesert, sold Charolais weaner steers for $1200. Droughtmaster steers 15 months account Ross Wernowski, Palen Creek, sold for $1080.
San Ed Cattle Co, Esk, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1070. Look Enterprises, Boyland, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1070. Charolais cross weaner steers account Kevin Retschlag, Milford, sold for $980. Warranilla Farm Trust, Illinbah, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $970.
Charbray weaner steers account Mark and Dianne Mylett, Cainbable, sold for $890. Droughtmaster weaner steers account Produce to be Proud Of, Innisplain, sold for $860.
Santa heifers 18 months account Chris and Jane Bell, Veresdale, sold for $1000. Sivyer Pastoral Co sold Droughtmaster heifers two years for $990. Charbray weaner heifers account Ray and Diane Bruxner sold for $750.
Look Enterprises sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $650. Droughtmaster weaner heifers account Warranilla Farm Trust sold for $600. Limousin cross weaner heifers account Ross and Judith Howard, Cryna, sold for $550.
Droughtmaster cows and calves account Ross Wernowski sold for $1780. Ross Gilbert, Wunburra, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1080.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held on Saturday, June 8, starting at 9.30am.
