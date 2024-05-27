Campdraft pioneer Wid Gleeson mourned

This year, the committee launched the Pintpot of Gold Calcutta as a way to have fun and raise funds towards their nominated charities. Twenty slots were auctioned at the bar, raising about $20,000 and a line of Friesian steers was drafted under the watchful eye of judges Alan Heading and Rob Durkin. The eventual winner was Lachlan Donoghue riding Boon with an aggregate score of 89.5 points who won a trophy buckle. Lachlan, along with his parents who purchased his slot, donated his winnings back to the NBCF.