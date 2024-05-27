Campdraft pioneer Wid Gleeson mourned

The campdraft community is mourning the loss of one of its great ambassadors with the passing of Charles William Gleeson on May 20, aged 92 years. Affectionately known as 'Wid' he was born at the property North Hampton, Blackall, and lived for almost 70 years at Beaufort Station, Alpha.
In 1971, Mr Gleeson and six fellow campdraft competitors came together at Blackall to introduce the idea of forming a campdraft association with the purpose of imposing a set of rules to govern the sport.
After this initial gathering, a general meeting was held at Emerald where the Australian Campdraft Association was formed. At the time Ashley McKay and his wife, Doris, took on the roles of president and secretary/ treasurer respectively, and Mr Gleeson became a founding member.
In 1984, Mr Gleeson was awarded onto the ACA's Roll of Honour. He later went on, single-handedly, to start the Alpha Campdraft and Rodeo Association of which he was awarded life membership. His wife, Mary, and son, David, were also inducted as life members of the Alpha organisation.
Some of Mr Gleeson's campdraft achievements included winning the Billy Gleeson Memorial (Wid's oldest son) and the McLuhan Memorial at Alpha. He also won the Brett McKay Memorial (Ashley McKay's brother) at Augathella and the Wally Vale Memorial, Jericho, that had been named after a close friend. His son, Tom, won the first ACA Juvenile Rider title, and he continues to serve as a long standing member of the ACA management committee.
Mr Gleeson's graveside funeral service was held at the Alpha Cemetery today at 11 am. He is survived by his wife, Mary, and children Tom and David and families.
Meanwhile, the Palmgrove Pintpot Campdraft was held recently on Murray and Loretta Smith's property Palmgrove, Bauhinia Downs. The Smith family are passionate campdrafters and hold their annual campdraft to support vital charity organisations.
Since the campdraft's inception, over $120,000 has been donated to the Royal Flying Doctors Service, RACQ Cap Rescue and each year a special a separate charity is supported, such as Dolly's Dream, RUOK, CSDE Outstation and more recently the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Each year the Palmgrove Pintpot committee auctions a list of donated items including beautifully handmade items. One company, Elgra, has donated a fencing thumper each year, which this year raised $14,000. All up donated items raised over $31,000.
This year, the committee launched the Pintpot of Gold Calcutta as a way to have fun and raise funds towards their nominated charities. Twenty slots were auctioned at the bar, raising about $20,000 and a line of Friesian steers was drafted under the watchful eye of judges Alan Heading and Rob Durkin. The eventual winner was Lachlan Donoghue riding Boon with an aggregate score of 89.5 points who won a trophy buckle. Lachlan, along with his parents who purchased his slot, donated his winnings back to the NBCF.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.