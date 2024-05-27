Queensland Country Life
Campdraft pioneer Wid Gleeson mourned

By Robyn Paine
May 27 2024 - 1:00pm
The campdraft community is mourning the loss of one of its great ambassadors with the passing of Charles William Gleeson on May 20, aged 92 years. Affectionately known as 'Wid' he was born at the property North Hampton, Blackall, and lived for almost 70 years at Beaufort Station, Alpha.

