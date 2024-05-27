Patient on way to hospital after two vehicle crash, Warrego Hwy closed

One person is on their way to hospital after a serious two vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway around 9:45am on Monday.
Emergency crews including paramedics, police and firefighters attended the road crash rescue after two cars collided on the Warrego Highway in the vicinity of McIntosh and Sons Rd, south of Dalby.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said only one person needed to be transported to hospital.
"Paramedics assessed two people at the incident," she said.
"One was transported with abdominal pain and minor head injuries to Dalby Hospital."
According to a Queensland Police spokesperson, the road was closed in both directions to allow the emergency crews access to the incident.
The Warrego Highway is expected to reopen shortly.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed a crew was also on scene.
Transport and Main Roads via their traffic alerts indicated traffic was closed in both directions and long delays were expected.
Know more about this issue? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
