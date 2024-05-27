Queensland Country Life
Patient on way to hospital after two vehicle crash, Warrego Hwy closed

By Alison Paterson
May 27 2024 - 11:18am
Emergency services including paramedics were the scene of a three vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy on May 27, 2024. Picture: QCL File
One person is on their way to hospital after a serious two vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway around 9:45am on Monday.

