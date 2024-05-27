Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Strong market at Miriam Vale show sale

May 27 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindsay Lobwein, Nutrien Rockhampton, with Sue and Bill Roffey, Gaeta View, Gin Gin, who won champion pen of the day. Picture supplied
Lindsay Lobwein, Nutrien Rockhampton, with Sue and Bill Roffey, Gaeta View, Gin Gin, who won champion pen of the day. Picture supplied

A yarding of 475 head saw a strong market at Miriam Vale show sale on May 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.