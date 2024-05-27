A yarding of 475 head saw a strong market at Miriam Vale show sale on May 17.
Buyers came from Gayndah, Rockhampton, Biloela with strong local support.
MJ and JM Elliot, Calliope, won champion pen of feeder and weaner steers with No 3 making $860.
The Turner family, Lowmead, sold weaner steers for $850 and $870.
LR and WL Bayliss, Miriam Vale, sold Angus cross No 4 steers for $850.
The Dawson family, Taunton, sold Braford cross weaner steers for $840.
Most smaller weaner steers sold from $500 to $700.
WH and SM Roffey, Gin Gin, sold a pen of Grey Brahman No 3 heifers for $790. This was the champion pen of the day.
Boyne Glade Rural, Benaraby, sold a pen of Droughtmaster heifers No 3 for $700.
Most smaller heifers sold from $400 to $500.
