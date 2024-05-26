Emerald prices ease

Emerald combined agents yarded 1758 head on Thursday, which is similar sized yarding to the previous week's sale.
They reported some good lines of heavy cows and bullocks. All major processors were in attendance with one only operating at reduced numbers. Competition was still strong, but eased about 5 cents a kilogram on the previous week.
Agents said that with the start of the weaner and feeder sales only a couple of weeks away, there were reduced numbers in these categories with the exception of a good line of weaner Brahman and Brahman cross steers and heifers from Springsure.
Cattle were mainly drawn from the local area, Springsure, Alpha, Capella, and Dingo.
Steers over 550kg topped at 271c/kg to average 263c/kg. Steers 500-550 topped at 270c/kg to average 264c/kg, feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 314c/kg to average 288c/kg, lighter feeders 350-400kg topped at 316c/kg to average 309c/kg, steers 280-350kg topped at 318c/kg to average 269c/kg, and weaner steers 200-280kg topped at 354c/kg to average 381c/kg.
Heifers over 400kg topped at 258c/kg to average 232c/kg, feeder heifers 350-400kg topped at 244c/kg to average 236c/kg, heifers 280-350kg topped at 260c/kg to average 242c/kg, and weaner heifers 200-280kg topped at 252c/kg to average 219c/kg.
Cows over 520kg topped 230c/kg to average 213c/kg, while lighter cows 450-520kg topped at 230c/kg to average 213c/kg.
Bulls over 600kg reached 220c/kg to average 207c/kg.
The Mclucas family, Roper Valley, Middlemount, sold Santa cross bullocks to 270c/kg that weighed 590kg to return $1594.
Jeff Duddy, Collie Blue, Springsure, sold a large line of Brahman and Charbray cross steers with the lead making to 354c/kg and weighing 276kg for $980. The heifer portion made to 240c/kg and weighted 250kg to return $600.
The Danials family, Lorraine, Gindie, sold Droughtmaster heifers to 244c/kg and weighed 386kg for $944. The Esmond family, Lucknow, Emerald, sold Droughtmaster bullocks making 268c/kg for 653kg to make $1755.
Raymond Cattle Company, Raymond, Springsure, sold heavy Santa cows weighing 707kg which made 216.2c/kg to return $1528. Their Santa heifers weighed 561kg which made 247.2c/kg returning $1388.
Godwin Smith Group, Yarrai, Springsure, sold heavy Santa/Brangus cows weighing 706kg which made 216.2c/kg to return $1527.
