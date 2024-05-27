Queensland Country Life
Charleville QCWA membership nearly doubles in two years

By Helen Walker
Updated May 27 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 3:00pm
Proud Charleville QCWA members join in the Anzac march. Picture supplied.
The Charleville QCWA has almost doubled its member base in two years thanks to some younger faces and new community members.

