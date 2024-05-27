Charleville QCWA membership nearly doubles in two years

The Charleville QCWA has almost doubled its member base in two years thanks to some younger faces and new community members.
It couldn't have come at a better time for the branch, which celebrates its centenary.
President Judy Connolly said the local association was formed in 1924 and it hosted the first state conference at Corones Hotel in 1927, where 300 members attended.
She said membership is on the rise and they have close to 40 active members, which is very exciting.
"Two years ago we had just 23 members, but we were having difficulty in forming an executive board as many didn't want to step up into those roles," Mrs Connolly said.
"Over the past two years we have grown with a number of younger members, plus we have welcomed new members of the community who have moved here for its more relaxed lifestyle."
"We really welcome people of all ages, as we have something for everyone in our organisation."
She said this year has been a busy one with a number of celebrations throughout the community.
"We have planted two trees with 100th anniversary year QCWA plaques, one at the World War 11 museum at the airport and a second tree at the Graham Andrews Park."
"We also have a seat plank in the Town Hall Park.
"The local council ordered the seat as it had to be a specific build, and we chose our QCWA colour blue paint.
"All the same plaques were used on the seat and the trees."
Mrs Connolly said the Murweh Shire Council had been particularly supportive with their initiatives throughout the year.
She said more recently the association members put together a display of memorabilia at the local Charleville show which drew a large response.
"Most of the items came from our member Elaine Cameron, who came to the district in the early 1960's, while others contributed to the fantasic display," she said.
"We also had the tea and scones stall, which was a great attraction too."
Mrs Connolly said as a group their QCWA branch will cater for any local events whenever possible.
"We have just had about 16 of us do the catering at the Charleville School of Distance Education mini sports week."
She said excitement was mounting for their official birthday party lunch which will be held at Corones Hotel in October.
"We are very grateful that the news owners of Corones have come onboard to host us and are happy to welcome us," she said.
The celebration was certainly been a busy year for the organisation but still at heart is their core existence and helping in the communities that need them.
"Our branch puts together hospital care packs for patients admitted due to accident emergencies, and we provide help to domestic violence victims, she said.
On a international level we provide birthing kits for babies in poorer overseas countries, and the 'kips for kids' for underprivileged school children in the Pacific countries.
