Over 100 nominations for richest speed shear comp in Queensland

One of Queensland's best-known shearing families walked away from Thargomindah's Shearers Shindig thousands of dollars richer, thanks to a trio of wins on Saturday night.
Dominating the richest speed shearing competition in Queensland, Charleville's Barry Hammonds, who's presided over world records as a judge, won the masters final and $500 with a time of 40.46 seconds, before his daughter Ema Hammonds, who now works in southern Australia, posted a 35.14 second shear to claim the ladies final and $4000.
Barry drew Ema in the calcutta, resulting in a $7360 windfall for himself.
To top it off, Ema's partner Imran Sullivan whipped his handpiece around his sheep in a clean 27.26 seconds to win the open men's final and $10,000 in prizemoney.
Fellow competitor Tipene Tewhata finished his sheep in 24.23 seconds but was disqualified.
Over 100 shearers from all states of Australia competed for a $30,000 windfall at Thargomindah before a crowd of over 800.
Bulloo Shire mayor John 'Tractor' Ferguson said they'd doubled their stallholders from 15 to 30, coming from Melbourne, Cairns, Brisbane and Yeppoon, as well as western Queensland areas.
The weekend event is set to expand next year, with Music in the Mulga moving from its Eulo location to Thargomindah in 2025.
Some of the best shearers in Australia were at Thargomindah, competing for state and national honours as well.
