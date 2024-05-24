Queensland Country Life
Wait continues for wind farm code legislation

Kelly Mason
Kelly Mason
May 24 2024 - 5:22pm
One hundred and eighty stakeholder submissions were received during the consultation period. Picture: Shutterstock
Close to 200 stakeholder submissions have been reviewed, as part of the proposed changes to the state wind farm code.

