Remote mustering takes flight in North Queensland

Mustering cattle with horses, bikes or helicopters could soon be a thing of the past, as demonstrated to producers by a North Queensland tech-company.
Cloncurry-based drone mustering company, SkyKelpie, provided a live demonstration at Beef Australia, that saw a drone mustering cattle on a south east Queensland property near Upper Pilton while piloted hundreds of kilometres away on the Gold Coast.
In a world-first, Nutfield Scholar Luke Chaplain said producers could muster their livestock from anywhere.
"We wanted to bring some wow factor technology to Beef Week," Mr Chaplain said.
"I was a bit nervous with it being the first time we've tried it, but it went great.
"Docking stations are emerging technology in the drone industry that are rugged, reliable, and are built to operate 24/7, day or night, rain or shine. Each Dock houses a drone where it lands, recharges, takes off, and executes missions programmed in specialised software."
SkyKelpie was born in 2022 to conduct groundbreaking trials, with support from Meat & Livestock Australia and the Queensland Government.
"Graizers are good business people, and they're always looking to reduce their cost of production. Technology can help with that," Mr Chaplain said.
As part of the research in 2022, an independent economist found that replacing a helicopter with a drone in a northern beef enterprise can potentially yield a 251 per cent return on investment.
"It's obviously a case-by-case scenario in terms of cost savings, but we also know drones are better for the environment and out-compete all other methods of mustering regarding safety," Mr Chaplain said.
SkyKelpie now has over 100,000 head of livestock being mustered across Australia by customers who have become confident and capable through their technology, training and expert advice.
"Our plan is to continue the great traction we have in Australia, then go global."
