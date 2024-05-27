Mondure farmer sentenced for rape of backpacker

A farmer has been found guilty of orally raping a British backpacker on his South Burnett property.
Wayne Robert Green was sentenced to three and half years in jail at the Kingaroy District Court last Thursday.
The court heard the woman had arrived at the Mondure farm in response to an advertisement for work in the mid-2010s and how Green had sexually assaulted and raped the woman.
It was alleged Green knew the woman, in her mid 20s, wanted to stay in Australia, was subject to a working visa and had very little money.
Green had pleaded not guilty to all charges.
He was sentenced to three years for procuring a sexual act by intimidation and three years and six months for rape.
He will serve both sentences concurrently.
