Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Mondure farmer sentenced for rape of backpacker

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
May 27 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Mondure farmer has been found guilty and sentenced for the rape of a female British backpacker. Picture: QCL File
A Mondure farmer has been found guilty and sentenced for the rape of a female British backpacker. Picture: QCL File

A farmer has been found guilty of orally raping a British backpacker on his South Burnett property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.