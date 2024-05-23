Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Droughtmaster heifers fetch top prices on AuctionsPlus

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated May 23 2024 - 8:21pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca and Larry Farguhar, Calco Droughtmasters sold heifers aged from 29 to 32 months for a top price of $1560 through AuctionsPlus on Thursay. Picture Trent McKinlay
Rebecca and Larry Farguhar, Calco Droughtmasters sold heifers aged from 29 to 32 months for a top price of $1560 through AuctionsPlus on Thursay. Picture Trent McKinlay

A quality line of 262 Droughmaster heifers were offered at the Droughtmaster Commercial sale held on AuctionsPlus by seven vendors on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.