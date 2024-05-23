Droughtmaster heifers fetch top prices on AuctionsPlus

A quality line of 262 Droughmaster heifers were offered at the Droughtmaster Commercial sale held on AuctionsPlus by seven vendors on Thursday.
The online auction was over in just under an hour with heifers selling into central and southern Queensland.
Regular vendors Rebecca and Larry Farquhar family, Calco Stud, Rolleston offered a quality line of 132 PTIC heifers aged 29 to 32 months and sold for an average of $1487/head.
In the breakdown, a line of 63 heifers sold for a top of $1560/head, while 48 head realised and average of $1510.
Larry Farquhar said the family has supported this sale since inception as a marketing tool for their annual turn-off, but offered more heifers this year to lighten up numbers.
"We missed out on some of the better rainfall before the end of summer, so we are trying to spread the grass around," he said.
He said they were delighted with their sale results.
"It is very humbling to achieve these results in light of the current cattle climate"
The Calco-bred heifers sold between four buyers situated from Comet, Bluff, Gin Gin and Roma.
Roger and Jenny Underwood, Eversleigh and Wallace Vale Droughtmaster Stud, Wallumbilla were delighted when their 17 weaned heifers sold for $1500/head to Fred Noffke, Springsure.
Mrs Underwood said their heifers certainly sold above their market expectations and they were delighted with their result.
The PIggott family, Aldinga Pastoral Company. Rolleston sold 49 PTIC heifers aged between 17 and 21 months for $1500/head, and 46 empty heifers the same age for $1050.
Rod and Lyn Sperling, Rodlyn, Bell sold eight NSM heifers aged between 18 and 24 months for $1000/head.
Joken Droughtmasters, Banana sold eight NSM heifers aged 16 to 21 months for $1450.
