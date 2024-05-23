Queensland Country Life
Two drivers caught doing over 140km/h on rural roads

May 23 2024 - 11:00am
South west Queensland police are expressing concerns regarding drivers endangering themselves and other road users, after two men were intercepted doing over 140 kilometres an hour on rural roads last week.

