Two drivers caught doing over 140km/h on rural roads

South west Queensland police are expressing concerns regarding drivers endangering themselves and other road users, after two men were intercepted doing over 140 kilometres an hour on rural roads last week.
At 11.30am on May 15, officers from the Calliope Highway Patrol intercepted a 19-year-old Wallumbilla man driving a white Nissan utility allegedly travelling at 141km/h on the Leichhardt Highway, near Taroom.
The 19-year-old man was issued an infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 40km/h, resulting in a $1780 fine, eight demerit points and a six month license suspension.
Two days later, at 7.15pm on May 17, officers from the Dirranbandi Police Station intercepted a 45-year-old Alberton man driving a blue Toyota utility allegedly travelling at 144km/h on the St George-Dirranbandi Road near St George.
He was also issued an infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 40km/h, resulting in a $1780 fine, eight demerit points and a six month license suspension.
Police said that at 140 kilometres per hour, a vehicle covers approximately 35 metres per second, leaving very little reaction time if a kangaroo, emu, cattle, sheep, or bird unexpectedly crosses the road.
They say that although traffic volumes are lower in rural regions, the abundance of wildlife poses a significant hazard, especially if speed limits are not adhered to.
They are also urging users to be mindful of the 'fatal five' - speeding, drink or drug driving, failing to wear a seatbelt, driving whiile fatigued, and distraction or inattention - as the June-July school holidays approach.
"Engaging in any of these risky behaviours significantly increases the likelihood of being involved in a traffic collision with serious consequences. Remember, safety on the roads is everyone's responsibility," they said.
