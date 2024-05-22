Queensland Country Life
Cook Shire town cements its place as far north food bowl

Steph Allen
Steph Allen
Updated May 22 2024 - 1:29pm, first published 12:23pm
Kureen Farming grower Paul Inderbitzen said the region was suitable for the expansion of further agricultural and horticultural crops.
A COOK Shire rural town has had its place as a potential horticultural powerhouse locked down after the delivery of the Detailed Business Case for an Irrigation Area Scheme in far North Queensland.

