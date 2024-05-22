Man dead in tragic on-farm accident at Childers

A man in his 30s has died in a farm accident in the Bundaberg region overnight.
Emergency services were called to a private property on Alss Road near Childers at around 8pm last night after reports the man had not returned home after going out on his tractor at around midday.
He had not been seen since.
When he was located, he had sustained critical injuries from the incident and could not be saved.
Police are preparing a report for the coroner of a non-suspicious death.
