Picturesque property Garthowen delivers Ocean View elegance | Video

Garthowen is an outstanding 52 hectare (129 acre) picturesque property with a reimagined Queenslander homestead offering spacious indoor/outdoor living.
Situated on Ocean View Road at Ocean View, the elevated property overlooks the nearby rolling hills and the D'Aguilar Range.
Garthowen is located about an eight minute drive from Dayboro, which offers a wide variety of services, and about an hour from the Brisbane CBD.
The extended, tastefully renovated and repainted homestead has undergone an incredible transformation and is equipped with quality fittings, finishes and premium appliances throughout.
The air-conditioned home has restored VJ interior walls, timber floors, high ceilings and breezeways, a lined wraparound verandah, and a north-facing sunroom/study or media zone.
There are also open-plan living spaces, a timber deck for entertaining, and a "statement" kitchen with a large butler's pantry.
The kitchen features white stone benchtops, an island bench, two Gaggenau ovens, a Miele induction cooktop, and a Miele dishwasher.
Bedrooms are classically styled with the parent's suite featuring a walk-in wardrobe and a floor-to-ceiling tiled ensuite with a rain shower to take in the views across the property. The main bathroom has a luxurious freestanding bathtub.
The homestead also has a 6.6kW solar system, five 22,500-litre rainwater tanks, a carport, and water for gardens and livestock.
The property also has a 3.5-bay steel shed, six spring-fed dams, fenced paddocks with improved pastures, cattle yards and an old dairy with potential as an art studio or an office.
Garthowen is also described as being ideal for horses or cattle, and is said to be able to run about 50 breeders.
Garthowen will be auctioned online by Ray White Rural on June 14.
Contact Vicki Pain, 0427 655 209, Ray White Rural, Dayboro and Eumundi.
