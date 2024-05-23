Hog hell: Southern Downs council urged to ramp up feral pig control

As feral pig numbers increase and persist in impacting primary production, the environment, livestock and human health across the Southern Downs region, community pressure is mounting on the local council to to improve it's control measures.
Southern Region Council CEO Dave Burges said the issue of feral pigs has been raised in recent meetings of the Southern Downs Pest Management Advisory Committee.
Mr Burges insisted council has continued to look for opportunities to assist landowners in managing feral pig populations.
"Currently, our pest management officers collaborate closely with landowners to offer support, particularly in the strategic baiting of pigs," he said.
"There has been significant success, particularly with grain baiting, which has resulted in the efficient removal of large groups of feral pigs."
Mr Burges said some preparatory work was necessary from landowners for grain baiting, such as pre-feeding.
"Council's Pest Management Officers are available to discuss the process with landowners and provide support and assistance," he said.
"If landowners are experiencing problems from feral pigs, they are encouraged to contact Council's pest management team for advice and options.
"Council is dedicated to working together with the community to safeguard our region's ecosystems and agricultural interests."
However, SDRC councillor Ross Bartley said he believed council had to sharpen their focus and step up their efforts to contain and remove wild pigs.
"We do need to move and focus on this issue," he said.
"So many people in our community have told me they want more done to solve the feral pig problem including landholders who have sustained crop damage.
"I think everyone in the area has seen feral pigs in areas they may not have noticed them before which means numbers are definitely increasing and they can be a very transient pest."
Cr Bartley said while the SDRC paid a $100 bounty for wild dogs including $50 for puppies trapped or shot within the council footprint to supplement the free 1080 baiting programs, it was not known if the SDPMA would recommend offering a similar reward to dispatching feral pigs in the future.
Whatever the method to remove the hogs, Cr Bartley said locals had demanded a concerted effort to eradicate the pests should be planned to occur as soon as possible.
"Wild pigs are a huge biosecurity risk, you do not want them near people or livestock," he said.
"I have received so many complaints from people who have seen mobs of pigs crossing roads during the day.
"People are really concerned about this problem and we need to move on it now."
Know more about this issue? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
