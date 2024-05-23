Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Hog hell: Southern Downs council urged to ramp up feral pig control

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
May 23 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hog hell: Southern Downs council urged to ramp up feral pig control
Hog hell: Southern Downs council urged to ramp up feral pig control

As feral pig numbers increase and persist in impacting primary production, the environment, livestock and human health across the Southern Downs region, community pressure is mounting on the local council to to improve it's control measures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.