Downs teams are south Qld champions

It was another stellar performance on the weekend by the Downs Rugby senior teams, again becoming South Queensland Champions in both men's and women's.
The Downs took on the Sunshine Coast Stingrays and the Gold Coast Cyclones in all nine age grades on May 18 and 19 at Surfers Paradise Dolphins home grounds.
The juniors showed some extreme growth with special mention to the Under 12 team, with many spectators commenting their first game was one of the best U12 games they had ever seen.
The U13, U14 and U16 boys and U14 and U16 girls all showed great growth coming together and really showing that country rugby spirit as they played with grit and determination. Downs Rugby offered special thanks to junior rep major sponsors, Hooper Accountants & Mort & Co.
Coming off the back of the local Colts Lightning series the Colts team were stronger than ever and showed some strength and growth despite the 2-0 result.
The men competed strongly again this year with a convincing win against the Sunshine Coast and only narrowly being beaten by two points by the Gold Coast, however they still maintained the title of South Queensland Champions.
The women dominated again, showing the strength of our region. The women's game has developed at lightning speed and the Downs women have once again proved a force too strong for their coastal counterparts, winning by more than 10 points in each game.
Without the support of our senior rep major sponsors, RDO Equipment, Seaway Logistics and Black Isuzu Ute our participation in this tour would not have been possible.
This weekend we look forward to round five in the RDO Risdon Cup and the first round of the new women's XV competition, the Black Isuzu Women's XVs Cup.
For the latest Downs Rugby news follow @downsrugby on socials or check out www.downsrugby.com.au.
RESULTS: Round BYE
A Grade - RDO Risdon Cup
FULL BYE ROUND
B Grade - Nutrien Ag Bill Flamsteed Cup
St George 24 def Goondiwindi 19
Warwick 26 def Bears 17
C Grade - Verifact ES Dooney Hayes Cup
Chinchilla 29 def Roma Echidnas 12
DRAW: Round FIVE - THIS SATURDAY 25 May
Men's
A Grade: RDO Risdon Cup
Toowoomba Uni v Condamine Cods
Roma Echidnas v Dalby Wheatmen
Toowoomba Bears v Toowoomba Ranger
Goondiwindi Emus v Gatton Black Pigs
B Grade: Nutrien Ag Bill Flamsteed Cup
St George Frillnecks v Dalby Wheatmen
Toowoomba Bears v Toowoomba Rangers
Condamine Cods v BYE
Goondiwindi Emus v Warwick Water Rats
C Grade: Verifact Traffic ES Dooney Hayes Cup
Toowoomba Rangers v BYE
Roma Echidnas v Dalby Wheatmen
Goondiwindi Emus v Gatton Black Pigs
Toowoomba Uni v Condamine Cods
Women's XVs : Black Isuzu Women's XV Cup
Round ONE
Roma Echidnas /St George Frillnecks v Gatton Black Sows / Toowoomba Rangers
Toowoomba Bear v Toowoomba Uni/ Dalby Wheatchix /Goondiwindi Emus
All teams will join and play our 2nd major carnival for the year at Toowoomba Uni
