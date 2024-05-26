Queensland Country Life
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Budget funds put towards shutting down an agricultural industry

By Aaron Kiely, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
May 26 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Budget funds put towards shutting down an agricultural industry
Budget funds put towards shutting down an agricultural industry

Last Tuesday night Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers handed down his third federal budget with a focus on cost-of-living relief. For many in agriculture it is difficult to look past the fact that the largest allocation of funds for the sector is going towards the shutting down an agricultural industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.