Wind blows up top Tambo polocrosse games

Tambo, which hosts the only polocrosse carnival remaining in the central west, showcased four finals on the weekend, attracting players from all over the state.
As well as fielding three teams itself, teams came from Tara, Roma, Wandoan, Chinchilla, Charleville, Longreach and Thargomindah, along with two mixed teams made up of Quilpie, Bauhinia, Goondiwindi, Walcha, Toompine and Capella players.
There were also 18 juniors making the next generation of polocrosse happen.
The southerly change made itself known on Sunday morning, making spectating a dusty proposition downwind of the action.
The team calling itself Mixed Bag defeated Charleville II in the D grade final, but another mixed team, Rest of the World, couldn't stop Longreach from winning the C grade final.
Wandoan battled Charleville for the B grade win, and Tambo brought it home for a home crowd win against Tara in the A grade final.
Earlier in the morning an Old Dogs section did their best but couldn't hold out the Young Guns in the annual challenge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.