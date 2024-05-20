Queensland Country Life
Wind blows up top Tambo polocrosse games

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 20 2024
Tambo, which hosts the only polocrosse carnival remaining in the central west, showcased four finals on the weekend, attracting players from all over the state.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

