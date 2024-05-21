Queensland Country Life
Breeding stock prices surge

May 21 2024 - 2:00pm
CATTLE

Cattle listings rose 22 per cent to 14,916 head on AuctionsPlus last week. The average value over reserve jumped $37 to $102 and the clearance rate dropped 10pc to 66pc.

