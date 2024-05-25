Queensland Country Life
AgForce bewildered by lack of progress on Basin threat

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
May 25 2024 - 2:00pm
Ten weeks out from AgForce having to use a federal court process to try to stop an impending environmental and economic disaster in the Great Artesian Basin, and we are still facing much the same issues as when we first raised concerns months ago.

