Independent online working dog auction set for June

Two working dog enthusiasts have launched an independent online auction platform designed and dedicated specifically for the Australian working dog industry.
The Australian Working Stock Dog Auction will host online auctions for all ages and breeds of working dogs and pups, from all over Australia, every three months.
The next auction will run from June 7 to 13, with nominations open now, and closing May 30.
Both Jamie Sturrock and Isaac Hotz are highly regarded stockmen and beef producers from Queensland and have spent their careers working cattle, sheep, and goats.
"We became great mates through a shared passion for working dogs and livestock," Mr Sturrock said.
"We have both lived and breathed working dogs for more than twenty years now and been breeding, training, working, buying, selling, trialling and teaching others."
Between the pair they have decades of experience buying and selling working stock dogs, both privately and at auction.
He said there was no doubt that there was demand in Australia for well-bred, well-trained working stock dogs.
"Quite often, the challenge in sourcing a quality working dog or pup, is not as much about price, as it is about knowing what is out there, and finding the right article. It has always been a bit of a lottery, trying to source the ideal working dog from the right person at the right time," Mr Sturrock said.
"There are some outstanding working dogs, as well as rare and special genetics, hidden out there in the Australian bush.
"Some buyers would 'give an arm and a leg' to have the chance to acquire these lots, if they knew they existed in the first place."
He said that he and Isaac were looking to bring some transparency to the industry by providing a platform to showcase the best working dogs and genetics from all over the country, and give willing buyers the opportunity to get their hands on them.
A significant percentage of dogs at physical working stock dog auctions are selling online already.
"This platform is about finding the right dog at a budget that suits. Our timed auctions run over six days," he said.
"This gives buyers the chance to bid on multiple lots with plenty of time, and no pressure."
Sellers are strongly encouraged to provide as much detail as possible in their videos, photos and descriptions to accurately represent their dogs. It is also a requirement that sellers make their dogs available for inspections and demonstrations by appointment.
Buyers are strongly encouraged to contact the seller directly, and inspect the dogs in person where possible.
