Gallery: Biggenden Show draws a crowd

The Biggenden Show was hailed a major success by visitors and locals who flocked through the gates on Saturday for the annual one day event.
A quality showing of stud cattle were paraded for judge Amy Innes, Marcella Angus, Goomeri, while the horse events were also well supported and the prime cattle judging attracted plenty of onlookers at the neighbouring Burnett Livestock Exchange.
In the lead up to the show, volunteers dedicated two afternoons to help the youngest chefs of the town cook entries for the pavilion and it paid off; the children's cooking table was one of many that filled the show hall to capacity.
Evening festivities kicked off with the coveted tug-of-war competition followed by a new inflatable race and calcutta auction, that raised more than $1000 for the local kindy.
A special chopper ride attraction proved so popular that the operators stayed for another day to fulfil all the bookings they had received, many of them local landholders wanting to see their operations from above.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.