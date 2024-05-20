Isisford show a 150 year highlight

With plenty of people in town for Isisford's 150th anniversary as a settlement alongside the Barcoo River in central west Queensland, the local show was filled with lots of interesting displays and a good crowd.
A day before the southerly change arrived, the weather was perfect as pens filled for competition.
As well as the show, the sesqui-centenary committee put on a meet and greet, which saw 148 people enjoy the release of the news town song, followed by a grand parade and street markets.
A stump and plaque unveiling were hailed a success, along with a decades ball, attracting 104 people through the door to enjoy food from Whitman's Cafe and a great atmosphere.
After the show, anniversary festivities concluded with a church service, time capsule burial and golf game.
One of the popular sections of the show was the sheepdog trial, where the dog belonging to Longreach's Greg Hunt recorded the fastest time around the course.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.