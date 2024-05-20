Queensland Country Life
Isisford show a 150 year highlight

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 20 2024 - 11:40am, first published 10:15am
With plenty of people in town for Isisford's 150th anniversary as a settlement alongside the Barcoo River in central west Queensland, the local show was filled with lots of interesting displays and a good crowd.

