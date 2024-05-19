Queensland Country Life
St George feedlot combines cattle and compassion

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 20 2024 - 6:00am
Balonne cluster chaplains Sam Waters and Andrew Iandolo checking out the finisher ration the Moonie River Beef Challenge cattle will be fed. Picture: Supplied
Giving a community options and his family diversity is at the base of Justin Schultz's new Moonie River feedlot at St George, and its feedlot challenge.

