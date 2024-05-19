St George feedlot combines cattle and compassion

Giving a community options and his family diversity is at the base of Justin Schultz's new Moonie River feedlot at St George, and its feedlot challenge.
Mr Schultz, an agricultural engineer by trade and a former operations manager of the St George Irrigation Area, has watched too many businesses amalgamating and downsizing in order to be profitable, and says his aim is to reverse that and use the intensive operation to give young people in the area jobs.
"Feedlots are good because they have tasks for young people that don't want to go on to further study," he said. "Communities like St George are being decimated - I want to increase turnover and employ more people."
The feedlot, sited five kilometres east of St George, can hold 1000 head at present but is staging up to its licence capacity of 5000 head.
"The Jenean Pastoral Co is a family operation - we've got five kids and they're all passionate about the grazing industry," Mr Schultz said.
Thanks to a small water allocation he looked at a variety of businesses to suit his needs, growing avocadoes among them, but because he designed feedlots as part of his engineering work, he saw how they could suit his purpose.
He also recognised the work that the region's school chaplains, or 'chappies' were doing to help local school students find better ways to deal with issues ranging from family breakdown and loneliness to drug abuse, depression and anxiety.
Seeing that many young people in crisis just needed a listening ear and a caring friend to walk with them through their school years, he decided to combine pastoral care with a feedlot fundraising event.
"They say compassion starts at home, so I decided to open up our Moonie River Feedlot for a fundraising competition, as the chaplains need to raise their own funds for their work," Mr Schultz said.
"Right now, the support we need is vendors nominating donated steers before the end of May.
"We can also accept syndicates who may want to purchase a steer for the competition."
The Moonie River Beef Challenge has so far accepted around 30 donated steers for the 100-day grainfed competition, which is offering a total of $10,000 in prizes.
There's two categories, vendor-bred and trade steers, and $2500 prizes for top weight gain and highest grossing animal in each category.
Mr Schultz said they were hoping for at least a B-double's worth of cattle, because the sale proceeds from the donated steers will go straight to supporting the local chaplains.
"The more cattle, the more support for the chappies," Mr Schultz said. "We're also looking for a processor to purchase our finished cattle."
The finisher ration - wheat, wheaten straw and cottonseed - is wholly sourced from the Balonne region.
"The competition will provide producers with valuable information on how their genetics compare to others," Mr Schultz said. "It's important information because future energy conversions will be matched to profitability and carbon efficiency."
The winners will be announced at a gala dinner at the end of October in St George.
Nominations close on May 30 and delivery to the feedlot will be in the first week of June, for feedlot induction on June 21.
