Buying opportunities in mixed Gracemere yarding

It was a buyers' market at Gracemere on Wednesday when 1960 head of cattle were met with softer prices.
The offering consisted of 981 steers, 676 heifers, 208 cows, 25 bulls, 28 cows and calves, and 42 mickeys.
The majority of cattle, described as being mixed, were consigned from the local area.
Steers softened by 19 cents on average with the best of the weaner steers making up to 374c/kg.
Heifers sold to some strong buyer competition and light weaner heifers strengthened by 16 cents, reflected by the quality on offer.
On paper, the cow market was softer by 13 cents but agents reported that when taking into account the cows presented, the market held firm.
Cows and calves were also firm and lighter bulls strengthened by 12 cents.
A and W Gould, Belmont sold number three Brangus steers for 328c/kg weighing 448kg to return $1471/hd
TM and RL Dwyer, Goovigen sold red Brangus steers for 318c weighing 456kg to return $1451/hd
K and S McBride, Gogango sold Droughtmaster steers for 282c/kg weighing 500kg to return $1411/hd
GK and LR Thompson, Ridgelands sold Charbray steers for 324c/kg weighing 336kg to return $1090/hd
JA and DK Yeldham, Dululu sold Charbray cross steers for 374.2c/kg weighing 279kg to return $1044/hd
B and K Woodard, Baralaba sold Brangus steers for 320c weighing 287kg to return $920/hd
BE and KL Edmistone, Dingo sold Droughtmaster steers for 316c weighing 276kg to return $873/hd
T and J Besch, Bajool sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 328c weighing 262kg to return $862/hd
John Roche, Middlemount sold number four Brahman weaner steers 280c/kg weighing 295kg to return $826/hd
Goomally Pty Ltd, Duaringa sold Charbray cross steers for 310c/kg weighing 264kg to return $820/hd
Lock Ridge Produce, Bouldercombe sold Brangus weaner steers for 356c/kg weighing 198kg to return $707/hd
B and K Woodard, Baralaba sold Brangus heifers for 268c weighing 509kg to return $1364/hd
C Long, Theodore sold Charbray cross heifers for 258c/kg weighing 313kg to return $807/hd
D and K Bull, Alton Downs sold Brahman cross heifers for 240c/kg weighing 333kg to return $800/hd
Griffin Family Trust, Sarina sold Charolais cross heifers for 270c weighing 253kgs to return $684/hd
B and K Barber, South Yaamba sold Brangus heifers for 242c weighing 272kg to return $658/hd
Chelbrook Cattle Co, Dululu sold Senepol cross cows for 222c weighing 661kgs to return $1470/hd
G and L Ohl, Gogango sold Red Brahman cows and calves for $1500/unit
