Buying opportunities in mixed Gracemere yarding

May 16 2024 - 12:30pm
Charbray cross steers from JA and DK Yeldham of Dululu made 374c/kg at 279kg to return $1044/hd. Picture: CQLX
Charbray cross steers from JA and DK Yeldham of Dululu made 374c/kg at 279kg to return $1044/hd. Picture: CQLX

It was a buyers' market at Gracemere on Wednesday when 1960 head of cattle were met with softer prices.

