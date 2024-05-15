Roadworks in the North Burnett will see one of its roads closed for a year

Roadworks to seal the last five kilometres of the Monto to Mount Perry Rd in the North Burnett region will see the road closed to traffic for 12 months, if not more.
North Burnett Regional Council mayor Les Hotz said the road had been closed since May 13 and will be closed until about this time next year.
Cr Hotz said the work involved construction of a new concrete bridge as well as five kilometres of reconstruction, road alignment and seal.
The work is a state government project being undertaken by private contractors.
Cr Hotz said people have complained about the length of time of the road closure, but "they can't have their cake and eat it too".
"When they did the job from Kerwee to the Burnett River they had to do the same thing for nigh on two and half years. They weren't up in arms then as they appreciated the fact that $26 million was being spent on the road," he said.
In other roadworks in the shire, Cr Hotz said the potholes which were atrocious on the Gayndah to Mount Perry road had been repaired in the last couple of weeks.
He said there was some reconstruction and some sealing from Mingo Crossing back towards Mount Perry.
"It's only a short section, not the whole lot, and it's money being funded by the Queensland Transport...council is doing it, but it's a Main Roads project," he said.
Council has also received funding for work on the Moonford to Cania Dam road which was also underway.
"Council staff aren't doing the Monto to Mount Perry Road, but they are doing the Gayndah to Mount Perry and Cania Rd (work) and we're very pleased to be able to have that work," Cr Hotz said.
"We're very pleased to have the roadworks done. I have been in council for over 40 years and I've waited to see that happen and I'm seeing the end of the result which is tremendous."
A Mount Perry local said the road closure to Monto would only add an extra half hour on to a trip and the alternate route via Eidsvold was all bitumen.
