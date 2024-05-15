Queensland Country Life
Roadworks in the North Burnett will see one of its roads closed for a year

Judith Maizey
Judith Maizey
Updated May 15 2024 - 5:43pm, first published 1:10pm
North Burnett Regional Mayor Les Hotz. Picture: supplied
North Burnett Regional Mayor Les Hotz. Picture: supplied

Roadworks to seal the last five kilometres of the Monto to Mount Perry Rd in the North Burnett region will see the road closed to traffic for 12 months, if not more.

