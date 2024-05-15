Weaner steers top at 448c at Roma

A total of 4884 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 448 cents a kilogram and averaged 445c/kg, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 448c/kg and averaged 388c/kg, steers 280-330kg reached 440c/kg and averaged 384c/kg, and steers 330-400kg reached 414c/kg and averaged 356c/kg. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 364c/kg and averaged 311c/kg.
CJ and DL Wearing, Kalanda, Chinchilla, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 448c/kg, reaching $1276 to average $1000.
Derbyshire Downs Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Derbyshire Downs, Augathella, sold Charolais cross steers to 440c/kg, reaching $1504 to average $1357. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 302c/kg, reaching $940 to average $902.
Johnson Grazing Enterprises, Dongara, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 432c/kg, reaching $1177 to average $1060.
Bidson Pastoral Co, Dalkeith, Longreach, sold Brangus cross steers to 426c/kg, reaching $1175 to average $1164.
B and C and AG Enterprises, Mitchell, sold Simmental cross steers to 424c/kg, reaching $1228 to average $1124. The Simmental cross heifers to 312c/kg, reaching $816 to average $777.
Bidgel Grazing Co, Myrtlemount, St George, sold Charolais cross steers to 424c/kg, reaching $1176 to average $1021. The Angus cross heifers sold to 314c/kg, reaching $768 to average $666.
M and F Bidgood, Katoomba, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 422c/kg, reaching $1285 to average $1144.
AJ and KA Curtis, Scotland Downs, Lundavra, sold Charolais cross steers to 420c/kg, reaching $1304 to average $1244. The Charolais cross cows sold to 246c/kg, reaching $1501 to average $1501.
Malcolm Burey, Backcreek, Amby, sold Charbray cross steers sold to 418c/kg, reaching $1162 to average $1162.
PR and MC Maunder, Burnside, Wallumbilla, sold Hereford steers to 412c/kg, reaching $1259 to average $1215.
PJ and ME Brennan, For Far, Mitchell, sold Charolais cross steers to 410c/kg, reaching $1517 to average $1352.
Anthony AF and Jennifer Mullens, Rutherglen, St George, sold Angus cross steers to 408c/kg, reaching $1204 to average $987.
JS and Dr Nichols, Bendemeer, Winton, sold Angus cross steers to 398c/kg, reaching $1319 to average $1109.
Neven Grazing Co, Mt Beagle, Roma, sold Simmental cross steers to 382c/kg, reaching $1571 to average $1359.
Shawn Dobbin, Curlew Valley, Surat, sold Simmental cross steers to 376c/kg, reaching $1374 to average $1323. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 306c/kg, reaching $1129 to average $1009.
T and H Grazing, South Brae, Wallumbilla, sold Charolais cross steers to 372c/kg, reaching $1265 to average $1265. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 282c/kg, reaching $840 to average $840.
PJ and DM Freeman, Monclova, Surat, sold Angus cross steers to 366c/kg, reaching $1483 to average $1384.
RW and KE Thorne, The Block, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 362c/kg, reaching $1901 to average $1508. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 316c/kg, reaching $1262 to average $1128.
H Sommerfield and Sons, Canegrass Station, Charleville, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 360c/kg, reaching $972 to average $972.
Max Rayner, Longreach, sold Angus cross steers to 356c/kg, reaching $1638 to average $1395.
Bruce Briscoe, Kilmarnock, Injune, sold Angus steers to 352c/kg, reaching $1645 to average $1491.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 312c/kg and averaged 292c/kg, heifers 200-280kg topped at 314c/kg and averaged 262c/kg, heifers 280-330kg topped at 312c/kg, averaging 266c/kg, heifers 330-400kg topped at 320c/kg, averaging 278c/kg, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 328c/kg, averaging 286c/kg.
Keddstock Pty Ltd, Moongool, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross heifers to 328c/kg, reaching $1435 to average $1383.
WD and JE Purcell, Bridgeman Downs, Roma, sold Angus heifers to 312c/kg, reaching $1123 to average $1123.
Dart Pastoral Co, Thirlstone, Torrens Creek, sold Charolais cross heifers to 300c/kg, reaching $1372 to average $929.
Moonya Agriculture Pty Ltd, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 300c/kg, reaching $1443 to average $1443.
Cows 330-400kg reached 221c/kg and averaged 190c/kg, cows 400-500kg topped at 270c/kg, averaging 219c/kg, cows 500-600kg topped at 248c/kg, averaging 234c/kg, and cows over 600kg topped at 248c/kg, averaging 237c/kg.
Doce Pastoral, Summer Hills, Wallumbilla, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 248c/kg, reaching $1589 to average $1389.
JC and CM Clanchy, Wallumbilla, sold Brahman cross cows to 248c/kg, reaching $1282 to average $1282.
RA and CG Taber, Elanius, Roma, sold Charolais cross cows to 236c/kg, reaching $1415 to average $1379.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.