Queensland Country Life
Home/News

New legislation puts civil liberties at threat: Shooters Union

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 15 2024 - 1:26pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New legislation puts civil liberties at threat: Shooters Union
New legislation puts civil liberties at threat: Shooters Union

Firearms representatives and civil libertarians alike have raised serious concerns about the Queensland Community Safety Bill introduced into the Queensland Parliament at the beginning of May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.