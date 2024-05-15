Alpha Brumbies honour little mate

The way small communities band together to support their own was on show at Alpha's home rugby league game last weekend, when over $16,000 poured in for the Royal Flying Doctor Service in a couple of hours, and the memory of the club's biggest little supporter was honoured.
Tagged 'Hayden's Home Game', the match against the Diamantina Devils was sponsored by Zane and Sarah Johnson in honour of their young son Hayden, who died in an on-property accident a year ago.
Two-year-old Hayden loved the central Queensland team so much he slept with a Brumbies jersey on each night.
His dad remembers they had three in the drawer so there was always a clean one for Hayden to put on, and that he'd often come into the sheds after a game to be with the boys, who he loved.
"The Brumbies had a game for him last year, soon after the accident but we were away," Zane said.
"We really wanted to sponsor a game, it meant a lot to us.
"We're a bit overwhelmed with the result - one thing led to another and it turned into an auction plus a multi-draw raffle."
The final tally raised was $16,286. Brumbies president Sean Dillon said he was very proud of the small communities of Alpha and Jericho for the way they banded together for the cause, with 24 separate items donated.
"As far as the club goes, it was ultra special - kids are the future of any sporting team, and Hayden was an avid fan," he said. "And to support the saving of lives that the RFDS does, that was special too."
"It's the community we want to thank," Sarah Johnson said. "For such a small group to raise so much in a few hours, the support is overwhelming."
Zane added that for towns with a combined population of less than 400, with many away at Beef, to have raised $16,000, was testament to how good they were.
"Bush footy is so good for small towns," he said. "It's the one thing that brings everyone together. Shopkeepers play alongside graziers, all for the one cause."
Zane was 23 years old when the Alpha Brumbies folded in 2003, and took up a jersey again when they started again in 2021, explaining that many of the older players from the previous generation had retired.
Currently 43, he was named the player of the match in the game against the Diamantina Devils in Winton a fortnight ago.
The Brumbies claimed a 28-18 victory against the Devils at home on Saturday.
A social media post described it as a very tough and special win for their little mate Hayden, thanking the community for its support.
