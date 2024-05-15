Queensland Country Life
Alpha Brumbies honour little mate

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 15 2024 - 8:06pm, first published 8:00pm
Two-year-old Hayden Johnson loved the central Queensland team so much he slept with a Brumbies jersey on each night.
The way small communities band together to support their own was on show at Alpha's home rugby league game last weekend, when over $16,000 poured in for the Royal Flying Doctor Service in a couple of hours, and the memory of the club's biggest little supporter was honoured.

