Dearer trend at Toowoomba

The three-week break in the selling program due to weather conditions and the public holiday lifted numbers to 518 head at Toowoomba on Monday.
Young light weight cattle dominated the yarding along with a handful of cows.
Restockers were the major buyers pushed along in places by feeder operators.
Most classes sold to a dearer trend compared to the previous sale.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 406 cents a kilogram to average 375c/kg.
Yearling steers under 330kg made to 400c to average 351c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 366c to average 351c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers averaged 238c and made to 260c and processor lines made to 266c to average 243c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed made to 290c to average from 252c to 269c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers averaged 275c and made to 276c/kg.
Medium weight cows made to 211c and plain condition cows 160c to 171c/kg. Cows and calves made to $980/unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.