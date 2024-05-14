Queensland Country Life
Dearer trend at Toowoomba

Updated May 15 2024 - 8:14am, first published 8:00am
Dearer trend at Toowoomba
Dearer trend at Toowoomba

The three-week break in the selling program due to weather conditions and the public holiday lifted numbers to 518 head at Toowoomba on Monday.

