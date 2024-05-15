Queensland Country Life
Weaner and yearling heifers in demand at Moreton

May 15 2024 - 4:00pm
Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 538 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.

