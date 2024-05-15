Weaner and yearling heifers in demand at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 538 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
They said heavy export sold to fully firm rates, while heavy feeder and restocker steers sold to similar rates as last week.
Weaner and yearling heifers with backgrounding potential sold to a much dearer market, with strong interest from local and travelled buyers.
Maleny Black Angus consigned a quality draft of yearling steers and heifers. The steer portion sold to 297.2 cents a kilogram and the heifers to 351.2c/kg to realise $607 and $829 respectively.
Warrigal Farms had a successful sale with yearling heifers selling to 279.2c/kg to come back at $1007. Their pasture heifers made 283.2c/kg to come back at $1632 and the heavy cows 233.2c/kg and $1632.
Yearling steers from LA Smith sold to a top of 327.2c/kg to return $1207.
Michael Boyle consigned well finished pasture steers that sold for 310.2c/kg to return $1808.
Medium weight cows from A and S King made 241.2c/kg or $1471.
Samuel Holdings sold pens of medium weight cows that made to 239.2c/kg to come back at $1243.
A santa bull from Vic Melling made 243.2c/kg to realise $1933.
