Beef 2024 wraps up with record attendance

Organisers say 119,324 visitors, 35.5 tonnes of beef and more than $44 million worth of cattle made their way through the gates of Beef Australia 2024 in Rockhampton last week.
The biggest beef exposition in the Southern Hemisphere received an attendance boost with the return of international guests and a throng of passionate locals fuelling record crowds at Beef 2024.
Support for the event has boomed post-Covid as people converged on Rockhampton for the week-long festival of cattle culture.
Ticket sales surged in 2024 with 119,324 movements through the gates of the Rockhampton Showgrounds over the course of the week, up from 115,866 three years ago.
For the first time since 2018, more than 600 international guests from 25 countries were welcomed to the Rockhampton Showgrounds to chat all things genetics, industry equipment, technology, logistics, marketing and investment.
Some 1500 stud cattle, 1685 commercial cattle and 600 trade fair exhibits were waiting to capture their attention while another 650 guests attended the property tours.
Beef Australia chair, Bryce Camm hailed this year's event as a great success.
"Beef is back, the Covid blues are behind us, and we couldn't be happier," Mr Camm said.
"We've had people from across the country converge on Rockhampton and over 600 international delegates fly in from every continent on Earth.
"From Brazil to Botswana, 35 countries were represented here this week to see the best of the best in our industry."
Federal Agriculture minister, Senator Murray Watt, attended Beef 2024 and has praised the work of all who have contributed to making the event the best yet.
"What an incredibly successful event we had, with record crowds showcasing Australia's beef industry and Rockhampton to the world", Senator Watt said.
"It was my pleasure to attend four days of Beef to meet with industry, see the great steps being made with sustainability, and enjoy some delicious steak.
"The Albanese Government was proud to support Beef 2024 with a record $6 million investment.
"This year's Beef was an extraordinary success thanks to the work of the organisers and all involved."
Mr Camm said he wanted to pass on his appreciation to all those who made Beef 2024 a success and thanked local residents.
"We really appreciate the patience of the people of Rockhampton for bearing with us as we play host to tens of thousands of people," Mr Camm said.
"I'd also like to thank all our wonderful volunteers, sponsors, competitors, exhibitors and, of course, our guests. This event does not happen without the contributions of people who are passionate about our industry, and they ensure it has a bright and bold future."
