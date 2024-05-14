Queensland Country Life
Beef 2024 wraps up with record attendance

Updated May 14 2024 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
Beef Australia '24 event organisers hailed this year's event a great success. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher
Beef Australia '24 event organisers hailed this year's event a great success. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher

Organisers say 119,324 visitors, 35.5 tonnes of beef and more than $44 million worth of cattle made their way through the gates of Beef Australia 2024 in Rockhampton last week.

