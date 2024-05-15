New device gives better safety and connectivity for Australian agriculture

Stacey Atkinson, marketing manager, ZOLEO, Victoria and Paolo Polidori, sales manager, ZOLEO, Victoria

THE inherent risks involved in primary production means safety has to be front-of-mind for producers and corporate agriculture.

A newly introduced communications device is set to deliver multiple benefits in both safety and productivity.

Global message system ZOLEO was on display for the first time at Beef 2024 demonstrating to cattle producers the possibility of improving on-farm connectivity and safety.

ZOLEO connects with a phone or tablet to provide seamless global messaging that follows the user in and out of mobile coverage.

It has added safety features such as industry-leading SOS alerting.

The device sends and receives messages via the Iridium global satellite network when the user is outside of mobile coverage.

ZOLEO sales manager Paolo Polidori said the sheer expanse of Australia, much of which is used for agriculture, means communications can be difficult.

He said ZOLEO can help amend that gap.

"A lot of parts of Australia don't have mobile coverage, so that's where we come in to play with a satellite solution and we close that gap," Mr Polidori said.

"If something goes pear-shaped or they need to find help, they can press a button."

Mr Polidori said agricultural producers often face remote working situations.

"If we think about everyday scenarios in work environments, that can lead into productivity as well.

"Instead of spending two hours or four hours going back and forward from a place where a black spot on a farm where there is no coverage, if that person who doesn't have a satellite device has to go back 40 minutes or an hour driving to get a signal to say, hey, I'm okay or I need to stay here for another three hours because such and such has happened, we can close that gap and save time to that farmer.

"And time translates into money in this case."

A vital part to the system is the easy-to-use ZOLEO app which seamlessly transmits messages via a mobile network or wifi when available.

It provides global two-way text, e-mail and app-to-app messaging, plus medical assist.

The special check-in feature is designed for users to be able to let loved ones or co-workers know if they are safe or not.

"There is a lot more awareness of that technology and agtech space which can sound a bit too scary for the farmer sometimes," he said.

"We want to simplify that. We've made technology super, super, super easy."

The device's tracking capability means managers can keep an eye on the movement of their workers to ensure safety and efficient use of resources.

An additional benefit to ZOLEO is the access to AerisWeather forecasts assisting primary producers with seeding and harvesting scheduling.

The tracking device has been built for Australian conditions, being dust and shock resistant and still functional for up to 30 minutes when submerged in 1.5m of water.

The in-built lithium battery lasts 200 hours on normal settings.

"It really is designed for that outback environment," Mr Polidori said.

The company has a partnership with Elders which could see the technology used for other things beyond its current portfolio.

It was ZOLEO's debut at Beef 2024 and Mr Polidori said it was thoroughly worthwhile.

"Beef has been fantastic. Very informative and enjoyable with down-to-earth people from suppliers to farmers," he said.

Mr Polidori said he found visitors were people who were ready to find new ways and new technologies.