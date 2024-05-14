Vanlee offered walk in, walk out with 6320 high grade cattle

Vanlee Station is a 96,609 hectare (238,720 acre) rolling term lease on the Einasleigh River being offered on a walk in, walk out basis by Footy Prior and Leanne Condon.
Located in the Etheridge Shire 104km west of Mount Surprise and 75km north east of Georgetown, the property is estimated to comfortably run 8500 breeders plus replacements - about 9000 adult cattle equivalents.
The 6320 head high grade Brahman-cross herd includes 4000 breeders and progeny, 900 replacement heifers, 500 steers, 120 bulls, and 800 mixed sex weaners.
The carrying capacity is said to be able to be increased with further development.
Vanlee features fertile river and creek frontage country including broad river flats running from Parallel Creek and the Einasleigh River out to red basalt pebbly ridges.
A large portion of Vanlee has red soils with areas of basalt, sand ridges and decomposed granite. Range country surrounds the northern and southern boundaries.
The moderately timbered country has mainly black spear grass with a good balance of kangaroo, white spear, forest Mitchell, and spinifex, plus a variety of summer herbages. Prolific stands of seca, verano, stylos, urochloa and buffel are found along the river frontages.
Vanlee is divided into 10 main paddocks and 10 holding paddocks serviced by three sets of equipped cattle yards.
The well watered property has a 35km double frontage to the Einasleigh River, Elizabeth Creek and Parallel Creek, numerous larger and small creek systems and semi-permanent waterholes along Red River.
There are also 29 substantial dams, 12 bores set up with tanks and 26 troughs, and 18 springs, backed by an average annual rainfall of 750mm (32 inches).
Working improvements include a 30x10m machinery shed and workshop, 25x20m machinery shed, a hay shed, and a garage.
A new three bedroom, two bathroom homestead was built in 2023.
The original four bedroom homestead is set in a well-shaded garden on the banks of the Einasleigh River.
There is also a two bedroom cottage and an air-conditioned donga plus a camp on the northern side of the Einasleigh River set up with sleeping quarters and a kitchen.
Plant and equipment includes two Cat loaders, a Kubota skid steer, three trucks, a Toyota ute, forklift, tele-handler, John Deere 4020 tractor, pumps and fencing material.
The property's original W4V brand and associated symbol brand is also included in the sale.
Expressions of interest close on July 3.
