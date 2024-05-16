Changing silage perceptions

Alex Turney, managing director, Lallemand Australia with some high quality corn silage which can be integrated into a beef production system for more profitability. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Lallemand Australia

MANY cattle producers have had a negative experience with silage. Black, snotty, smelly and sour is how Lallemand Australia managing director Alex Turney describes poorly-made silage.

The animal nutrition company is turning that perception around though, showing producers that modern techniques can help futureproof livestock production.

Part of this was an extensive display at Beef 2024 in Rockhampton.

The site encapsulated the complete silage supply chain, from seed suppliers, machinery, contractors, feedout and mixing, even silage testing.

Importantly, it had displays of premium quality silage made from various sources such as corn, sorghum, barely, barley, vetch and Rhodes grass.

The Lallemand team at Beef '24. Picture supplied

Mr Turney said it made an impact with visitors because they could touch and smell it.

With more than 25 years in animal nutrition, Mr Turney said silage creation has gone ahead leaps and bounds tackling many misconceptions about the process.

"What we've seen now is the technology of plastics, sealing systems and inoculants get to a level where we can minimise dry matter losses and silage spoilage," Mr Turney said.

"Now we are seeing viable methodologies to store feed for long periods of time."

Mr Turney admitted many producers were jaded by a poor silage experience which was written off as an expensive, unhealthy and unbeneficial experiment.

"It's an invisible industry and often producers have a poor experience through lack of support and understanding. Most silage experiences are negative and so now we aim to make a positive one with the right tools and support," he said.

"Now it's clean, hygienic, fully preserved silage that can be there for 10 years, 20 years," he said.

"So for beef production it's a game changer in terms of giving them access to feed when they need it."

He said homegrown forage is what makes a producer money. One of the keys to this is working with experienced contractors for each step of the process for a positive silage outcome.

The high impact weather systems of recent years such as severe drought and substantial flooding have lifted the awareness among producers for a back-up plan.

The Lallemand team at Beef '24.

But Mr Turney said it was more than just having something to fall back on; it was about creating an integrated feed system into a business.

"I think it's foolish to position silage as a drought proof tool because it's really about future proofing," he said.

"It doesn't matter whether it's too wet or too dry or there's a fire or I've got issues on-farm. Having that preserved storage system of feed is critical for beef sustainability."

Having a solid feed reserve means beef producers wouldn't need to offload numbers in a crashing market.

"It's absolutely fundamental to become resilient," Mr Turney said.

Lallemand Australia can be a first point of call for primary producers considering the ins and outs of silage.

The company takes a multi-stakeholder approach, linking seed companies, contractors, machinery, plastics, covers, testing and mixing to ensure an effective silage outcome for beef producers.

Lallemand Australia's bigger picture approach to the silage industry is one of awareness while the technology continues to develop.

"There will be continual development in our bacteria, and the science of ensiling many crops," Mr Turney said.

"I think our role is to facilitate this growth of the silage industry."