Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Prices up at Gracemere

May 13 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices up at Gracemere
Prices up at Gracemere

The Gracemere combined agents yarded a total of 2553 head last week consisting of 1671 steers, 598 heifers, 154 cows, 116 cows and calves/pregnancy tested in-calf and 14 bulls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.