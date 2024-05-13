Prices up at Gracemere

The Gracemere combined agents yarded a total of 2553 head last week consisting of 1671 steers, 598 heifers, 154 cows, 116 cows and calves/pregnancy tested in-calf and 14 bulls.
They reported prices strengthened compared to the previous week, with a greater level of consistency seen throughout.
The Beef Week events strengthened the laneway activity, resulting in excellent attendance.
Agents said the participation of buyers from a wider area played a significant role in affecting prices. Steers strengthened by 4 cents a kilogram overall but saw a decent jump in heavy feeder steers with an increase of 13c/kg.
Similar trends were seen in the heifer market, with an average price jump of 41c/kg in the weaners and 29c/kg in the feeders.
Both cow and cow and calf markets improved, with 21c/kg average price increase in the cow market and increases up to $150 per unit in cows and calves. The bull market also improved slightly with a 15c/kg jump in average price.
AL and SM Forrest, Yeppoon, sold Droughtmaster steers for 260c/kg weighing 529kg to return $1376.
Riverside Pastoral Co, Nebo, sold a run of 778 Brahman/Brahman cross steers for 292c/kg weighing 501kg to return $1465.
A and Y Nobbs, Alton Downs, sold Angus steers for 318c/kg weighing 425kg to return $1352.
JF and CA Ellrott, Nebo, sold Braford steers for 330c/kg weighing 395kg to return $1304.
Gracemere Spelling Farm sold Brangus cross sSteers for 296c/kg weighing 299kg to return $886.
L Mckinlay, Gogango, sold Brangus cross steers for 368c/kg weighing 271kg to return $998.
D Weir, Marlborough, sold Simmental cross steers for 370c/kg weighing 263kg to return $975.
WT Ariens, Calliope, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 342c/kg weighing 250kg to return $855.
J Polzin, Calliope, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 366c/kg weighing 230kg to return $843.
Mystro Grazing, Hampden, sold Brangus steers for 392c/kg weighing 217kg to return $851.
E Beak, Calliope, sold Brahman cows for 242c/kg weighing 525kg to return $1271.
M and T Jacobsen, Jardine, sold Brahman cross cows for 237c/kg weighing 518kg to return $1229.
Dahl and Co, Baralaba, sold Droughtmaster cross prime heifers for 257c/kg weighing 557kg to return $1432.
PJ and SA Walsh, Ridgelands, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 262c/kg weighing 437kg to return $1145.
G and L Ohl sold Red Brahman heifers for 266c/kg weighing 216kg to return $574.
Cairo Grazing, Clermont, sold No.3 Droughtmaster PTIC heifers for $1375.
Saim Pastoral, Nankin, sold Brahman cows and calves for $1450/unit.
T and T Smith, Bajool, sold Droughtmaster bulls for 218c/kg weighing 839kg to return $1829.
