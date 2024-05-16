Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

'Cloak of black' a valuable Simmental marketing tool

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 16 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
American Simmental Association executive vice president Wade Shafer keeping a close eye on the Simmental judging at Beef '24. Picture: Sally Gall
American Simmental Association executive vice president Wade Shafer keeping a close eye on the Simmental judging at Beef '24. Picture: Sally Gall

Colour is only a surface characteristic and shouldn't be how Simmental cattle are judged, according to the executive vice president of the American Simmental Association, in Australia for Beef Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.