Braford tent shelter a Lucky Straw draw for passer-by

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 14 2024 - 8:00am
Next Gen Braford members Georgia Graham and Mac Kenny with some of the donated straws that were raffled. Picture: Sally Gall
A Beef '24 attendee who walked into the Australian Braford Society tent to get out of the rain ended up owning some of the breed's best genetics, all for a $20 outlay.

