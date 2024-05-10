Rural women come together for sellout NAB Ladies Lunch

It might be one of the final days of Beef Australia, but that didn't slow down the capacity crowd at the ever-popular NAB Ladies Lunch on Friday.
The champagne was flowing as around 700 ladies came together to hear from a panel of respected industry leaders hosted by NAB state business banking executive Naomi Stuart.
On the panel was Tess Herbert, co-owner of Gundamain Pastoral, Lucinda Corrigan, Rennylea Pastoral Company director and Melinee Leather, Leather Cattle Company.
NAB's executive regional and agribusiness Khan Horne said the company's support of the event over the past 36 years reflected the bank's dedication to the beef industry.
"This event provides a unique platform for us to connect with the people who make this industry thrive and discuss how we can continue to support their aspirations and ambitions," Mr Horne said.
"The NAB Ladies Lunch is a highlight of the Beef Australia event calendar, and a testament to our commitment to supporting the growth and empowerment of women in agriculture.
"It is an opportunity to inspire and uplift the women who are driving innovation and change in the industry."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.