Beef attendees enjoy night on the town

The Beef Capital of Australia has been bustling with beef producers for the past week for the triennial Beef Australia event.
On May 9, one of Rockhampton's popular watering holes, the Red Lion, was abuzz with social activity as Beef 2024 attendees enjoyed a night away from the hustle and bustle of the Rockhampton Showgrounds to socialise.
Some attendees filtered into the venue's conference room to take part in the Cattylst NextGen event, where Greenstock chief executive officer Anna Speer provided an inspiring look into her life within the agricultural industry and as a leader within some of the industry's organisations.
Producers from across the country enjoyed a couple of cold beverages and hot meals as the wet weather of the day died away to provide some respite to the soggy grounds.
Check out the gallery to see if you were snapped out on the town in the Beef City.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.