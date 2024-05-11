Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024
Free

Beef attendees enjoy night on the town

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
May 11 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Aveyard, Plevna West Farm, Trundle, Dan Luers, Kober farm, Kellerberrin and Dyson Dykes, Talland Holdings, Newdegate. Picture: Steph Allen
Tom Aveyard, Plevna West Farm, Trundle, Dan Luers, Kober farm, Kellerberrin and Dyson Dykes, Talland Holdings, Newdegate. Picture: Steph Allen

The Beef Capital of Australia has been bustling with beef producers for the past week for the triennial Beef Australia event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.