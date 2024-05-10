Alexandra Olive claims stud cattle young judge crown

Fifth-generation Brahman stud breeder Alexandra Olive, Rhodesia, Emerald, has been crowned the stud cattle young judge at Beef 2024.
The eighteen-year-old Nutrien Ag Solutions employee was elated when she was announced as the top young judge at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on May 10.
"I woke up this morning and I felt like it was a good day," she said.
''I honestly didn't think I'd get to speak because there's so many people here...400 people.
"Because I'm a Brahman breeder and I saw we were judging Brahmans, I thought 'yep, this is it. I've got a chance now'.
"I was in my home land of Brahman breeding and felt good. I got to speak on them and do what I love."
Miss Olive took out the win after selecting the third bull for her first pick before judges PJ Budler, Jake Williams and Stephanie Laycock, who declared Miss Olive the reigning champion.
"It was his bone and his muscling," she said.
"He was the most beautiful, big-bodied, blue-ribbon holder out of all the groups.
"He was a powerful bull."
Miss Olive said she got her start in the judging circuit when she was just four-years-old, following in the footsteps of her older sister and cousins, and stepping into the ring at the Rockhampton Junior Beef Show.
"I haven't stopped since," she said.
She advised other young aspiring judges looking to get their start in cattle judging to "just give it a go".
"Just give it a crack. There's no harm," she said.
"It give you so many opportunities to do junior judging and junior parading. It opens many doors.
"You talk to so many people and those connections are for life."
In the future, Miss Olive plans to attend the University of Queensland at Gatton to study a dual degree in agricultural science and agribusiness.
Discussing her time at Beef 2024, Miss Olive said she had thoroughly enjoyed herself and had snared a few other victories for her family's Brahman stock.
"I love (Beef 2024). It was amazing," she said.
"I had good wins in the Brahmans...and I was very grateful to launch my first stud animal in the ring.
"It was prepared and broken in by myself."
18-25 years: Alexandra Olive
17 years: Sam Kingston
16 years: Hamish Genrich
15 years: Elizabeth Lawrence
14 years: Joshua Williams
12-13 years: Imogen Blann
8-11 years: Skye White
Grand champion: Alexandra Olive
