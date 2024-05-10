Queensland Country Life
Side track established at Caval Ridge overpass

By Samantha Campbell
May 10 2024 - 10:30am
A side-track has opened on the Peak Downs Highway Caval Ridge overpass. Picture by Transport and Main Roads.
After loud lobbying from businesses and travellers, a side track has been established at the Caval Ridge overpass.

