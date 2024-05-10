Side track established at Caval Ridge overpass

After loud lobbying from businesses and travellers, a side track has been established at the Caval Ridge overpass.
Central Queensland businesses demanded immediate action at the closure on the Peak Downs highway, calling for the government to build a better detour instead of sending traffic via Dysart-Clermont Road and the Peak Downs Mine Road.
On Wednesday May 8, BHP Mitsubishi Alliance head of operations Mariette Bylsma announced the opening of a side track to be used by all road users.
"A safe side-track has been established and is now open for use by all road users, including the community and our workforce," she said.
"This alternative route will be in place while the section of highway between the overpass and Caval Ridge Mine remains closed.
"Please remember to drive to conditions and continue to refer to the Queensland Traffic website for the most up-to-date traffic updates and route advice."
Ms Bylsma said was working with all levels of government to conduct work on the overpass.
"We continue to work with Transport and Main Roads (TMR), Isaac Regional Council and the Queensland Mines Inspectorate on repair works to the overpass," she said.
"I want to again thank everyone for your continued understanding and patience as we worked to get this side-track in place - particularly those who live and work in the region."
The Peak Downs Highway has had restrictions in place since April 20, after a BMA truck carrying an excavator was wedged beneath the Caval Ridge Mine overpass.
