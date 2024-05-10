Next generation of cattle leaders network at Red Lion

The Red Lion was filled to the brim with the next generation of cattle industry leaders - all keen to hear from a figurehead within the agricultural industry, Greenstock managing director Anna Speers.
The networking event took place at the popular Rockhampton watering hole as part of Beef 2024's event calendar on Thursday night.
Ms Speer took to the stage to share her life's journey and advise the 200 attendees about the lessons she had learnt, starting out as a ringer with little experience, to CEO of AuctionsPlus, a cattle grazier in the Northern Territory and now the managing director of Greenstock.
In February 2021, Woolworths established Greenstock as a stand-alone red meat business within the company.
Greenstock was created to work with primary producers and suppliers to supply the pork, beef and lamb needs of the supermarket giant.
Ms Speer previously served as chief operating officer of the Australian Agricultural Company (AACo), where she reshaped the company's supply chain and implemented its first sustainability strategy.
She also spent time as the CEO of AuctionsPlus, Australia's largest online livestock marketplace and is also currently a member for the advisory group for Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation Future Protein Mission.
