Teys chairman's forecast for the beef industry in next couple of months

Abut 450 people gathered at the Teys Main Event Dinner in the Long Paddock at Beef 2024 on Thursday (May 9) to catch up and hear guest speaker former rugby union great John Eales.
Teys Australia chairman Brad Teys said the dinner was a way for the company to recognise the industry, get a great speaker up and have a nice end to the week at Beef 2024.
Mr Teys told Queensland Country Life that he thought the beef industry was "at a pretty good balance" at the moment.
"I think we will see the cattle market increase over the next month or two," he said.
"I think the industry is in good shape with the US cattle herd declining and when we start to see a halt in that - that's when they get rain - that's when Australia will benefit from less meat going into our traditional markets, allowing us to go in there and get some pretty good prices."
Mr Teys said he hoped this meant more money in the pockets of producers because everyone had to work together in this industry.
"So it's got to be profitable for everyone, otherwise it doesn't work," he said.
After being at Beef Australia all week, Mr Teys said the event just kept getting better every time.
"There's a hell-of-a-lot of people here, I'd love to know how many have gone through the gates as it's been very, very busy," he said.
"It's been a wonderful event and a great week."
