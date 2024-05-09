Palgrove Ultrablacks a hot commodity at Beef '24 sale

Palgrove have proven their dominance in the Ultrablack world yet again, this time on the Beef Australia stage, selling to a packed house at the First of our Finest sale.
A change of venue due to rainfall did little to dampen the spirits, and eagerness, of buyers, who packed into the Rockhampton showgrounds pavilion for a chance at taking home the highly sought after genetics.
It was a special sale for the Palgrove stud, in offering their entire show team from Beef 2024, including first access to a selection of their elite Ultrablack females.
Culminating in an overall sale gross of $341,000 and full clearance of 14 lots, four bulls sold to an average of $24,500, while the ten females on offer averaged at $24,300.
A top price of $40,000 was outlaid by volume buyer, the Laycock family of High Country Rural, Eskdale, for the lot 5 bull, Palgrove Untouchable.
A 13-month-old son of Palgrove Quality Time ET, out of Barr G Mittagong J67, the homozygous polled, homozygous black sire weighed in at 608 kilograms, with an EMA of 110 square centimetres, also measuring 13 and nine millimetres in the rump and rib, respectively.
Topping the female contingent was lot 14, Palgrove Wiven T747, who was purchased for a price of $32,000 by Robert and Anna Hick of Hick Grazing Group, Julia Creek.
Also homozygous polled and homozygous black, the 21-month-old daughter of Palgrove Quality Time ET, out of Anvil Wivem P300, is preg-tested in calf to GACC Data Bank, with the expecting calf to be one of the notable sire's first progeny to be born in Australia.
The sale was conducted by Hourn & Bishop, and simulcast by Auctions Plus, with Wayne York as auctioneer.
Full sale report to come.
