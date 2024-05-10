Ideas abound as beef business talent is shared at next gen forum

From the business of exercise, to taking business risks with opportunities which feel right, and the business of turning family farms into corporates - it was an ideas overload at Beef Australia's next gen forum.
A popular feature on the big Rockhampton beef event's schedule, this year's forum drew a packed audience from the under 35 age group Australia-wide, and some who were quite a bit older, too.
Fresh from having a red hot go at trying to win Beef 2024's Pitch in the Paddock, without success, Cloncurry's Luke Chaplain, emphasised agriculture's culture of co-operation as a healthy incentive for young players to have a go at doing what they feel interested in, even if a clear business pathway was yet to emerge.
The young entrepreneur at the controls of SkyKelpie's drone mustering and stockmanship business admitted his ambitions were "so random in my 20s".
However, his enthusiasm for the livestock sector and emerging technology led him to build a novel aerial mustering business, a computer gaming platform, make films and documentaries, win a Nuffield Scholarship, and more.
His early business model centred on earning enough money from bronc riding in Australia and North America to help pay his way through Marcus Oldham Agricultural College.
"I'm up for the challenge of a few risks," he said, noting the risks didn't have to be as dramatic as the rodeo ring.
Everyday internet connectivity could represent a critical risk for SkyKelpie's remote mustering service, which can have livestock owners guiding a muster near Toowoomba, while they might be based on the Gold Coast.
Regardless of what career opportunities next generation agriculture players move into, Alison Skinner told attendees the best early investment decision they could make was establishing good exercise habits early in life.
The NSW exercise therapist with the farm community not-for-profit organisation, Active Farmers, said while farmers dismissed the idea of simple, regular exercise strategies because they "didn't have time", they would be wise to think about how they could afford six weeks or months off work with a back or knee injury which could have been prevented.
"And it's so much cheaper and easier younger you start exercise regimes," she said.
"It also helps your clarity of mind, and unlike so many uncontrollable facets of agriculture, like weather, pests and markets, exercise is something you can control.
Active Farmers, supported by Delta Agribusiness, runs regular classes to promote healthy habits in communities with populations below 2000, Australia-wide, some with only 50 people in town.
New England cattle producer and Zanda McDonald Award winner, Charlie Perry, and former Signature Beef general manager, Tess Bitmead, shared their farm business growth and startup stories and lessons they had to digest to succeed.
Mrs Bitmead said even the best imagined and budgeted for plans did not always turn out as expected, especially when cash flow demands and the best bang for your farm investment dollar had to be acknowledged.
"We always thought we were cattle people, but we had no money and needed to find ways to make our asset work - which meant hay production."
The forum also heard insights into the pressures and rewards of rapid farm business growth, and what was involved in turning a family cattle venture into a global genetics supplier, and eventually an institutional investment asset.
Former Palgrove stud cattle principals, David and Prue Bondfield, highlighted how drought, farm succession hurdles and the unexpected size of the task ahead meant goals sometimes had to go on hold while they concentrated on simply keeping their business operating.
